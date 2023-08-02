Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DRI opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $31,057,979. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $11,217,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

