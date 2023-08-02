Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:DKILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.