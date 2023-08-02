Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.55 billion-$10.55 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DSNKY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

