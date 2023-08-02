Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,460.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.