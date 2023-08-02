CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTMX stock remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,367. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

