CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
CTMX stock remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,367. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CTMX
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.