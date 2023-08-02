CX Institutional Trims Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,744 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.