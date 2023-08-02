CX Institutional Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

