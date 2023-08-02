CX Institutional Sells 67 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

CVX stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

