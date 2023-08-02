CX Institutional Sells 3,789 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TAN opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.