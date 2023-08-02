CX Institutional Invests $1.69 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

