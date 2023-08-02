CX Institutional Invests $1.65 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

