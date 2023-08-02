CX Institutional Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

