CX Institutional Buys 358 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

