Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis Trading Up 1.6 %

CRIS stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Curis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Curis by 656.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,407 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

