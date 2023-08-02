Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $101.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

