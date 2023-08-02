Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.99. The company had a trading volume of 836,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,951. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day moving average is $237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

