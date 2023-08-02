Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 13,067,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

