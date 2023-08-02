Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.5 %

MCO traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.67. 1,059,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,933 shares of company stock worth $2,017,430 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

