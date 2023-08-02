Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 452,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 190,297 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 3,565,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

