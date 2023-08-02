Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,637 shares of company stock worth $7,574,834 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

