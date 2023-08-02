Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $19.05 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

Chubb stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,268. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

