Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.57. 1,960,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average of $280.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

