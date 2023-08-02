CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,261.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $70.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

