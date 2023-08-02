CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,261.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $70.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.
