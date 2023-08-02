CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of CSG Systems International worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

