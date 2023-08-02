Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 6.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 33,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.52 on Wednesday, reaching $391.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,393. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

