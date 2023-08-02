Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Boot Barn comprises about 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,813. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.