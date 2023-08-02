Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Crown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

