Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.25. 3,796,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

