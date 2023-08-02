Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock remained flat at $25.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $926.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.