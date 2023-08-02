Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 405.7 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROMF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

