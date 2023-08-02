Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $250,650.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,384,354.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $772,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 1,243,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

