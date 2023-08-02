Credit Suisse Group Trims Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Target Price to GBX 270

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNGPF. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Man Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

