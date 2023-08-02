Credit Suisse Group Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $231.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $247.41 to $231.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 625,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

