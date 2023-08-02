Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 13.7 %

CACC traded down $75.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.26. The company had a trading volume of 130,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $617.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.87. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,450,747 shares in the company, valued at $749,296,318.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock valued at $36,515,485. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

