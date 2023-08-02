Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CREX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 29,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

