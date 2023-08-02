Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 0.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPA traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,998. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.11.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

