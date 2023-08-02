Coombe Bender & Co LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

