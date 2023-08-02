Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.46. 5,947,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,186. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

