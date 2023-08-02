Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,271. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

