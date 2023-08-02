Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 4,526 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 12,915,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,066,855. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.