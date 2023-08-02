Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 371,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.