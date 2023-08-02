ConvaTec Group PLC Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 6.6 %

CTEC stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219.40 ($2.82). 5,645,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,146. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,042.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

