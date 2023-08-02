Contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.12, indicating a potential upside of 573.42%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 16.09 -$15.45 million ($1.96) -0.74 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 33.28 -$165.46 million ($0.69) -1.32

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,326.78% -452.10% -246.99% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -160.39% -108.46% -34.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; co-development collaboration agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.