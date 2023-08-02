Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 9,226,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,164. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

