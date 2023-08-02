Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 1,482,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CCRDF remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.