CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Update

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

CompuMed Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPD opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. CompuMed has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

