Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $518.72 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Compound has a total market cap of $518.72 million and approximately $218.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $66.57 or 0.00223985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00029996 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,791,768 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp."

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

