Comparing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OppFi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.49 $7.10 million ($0.14) -14.57 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.27 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares OppFi and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OppFi and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,032.08%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.