Commerce Bank Sells 624,405 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 624,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 1,223,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,130. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

