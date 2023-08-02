Commerce Bank Sells 579 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.27. 359,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,445. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

